Eight-year-old struck by car while riding his bike - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Eight-year-old struck by car while riding his bike

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - An 8-year old boy is going to be okay after he was struck by a car near his home.
Police tell Channel-3 the driver did not see the boy as he was coming down a hill on his bicycle.  This happened just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on East 18th Street.
The female driver stopped her car, and checked on the child.
The boy's parents say he suffered a few bruises and scrapes, and a cut lip. They turned down EMS service, and took him home.
The driver says she plans to buy the boy a new bike.
    
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.