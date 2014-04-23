Eight-year-old struck by car while riding his bike Posted: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 11:36 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 11:58 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

An 8-year old boy is going to be okay after he was struck by a car near his home.

Police tell Channel-3 the driver did not see the boy as he was coming down a hill on his bicycle. This happened just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on East 18th Street.

The female driver stopped her car, and checked on the child.

The boy's parents say he suffered a few bruises and scrapes, and a cut lip. They turned down EMS service, and took him home.

The driver says she plans to buy the boy a new bike.



