Recall: Leaf blower poses possible laceration hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 134-thousand Troy-Bilt electrical leaf blowers.
The blower's impeller can break and hit the operator, posing a possible laceration hazard.
The company has received 17 incident reports of lacerations, cuts and bruises, some requiring stitches.
Officials say consumers should stop using the blower immediately.
Recalled blowers that were purchased at Lowes Home Improvement stores can be returned to the store for a free replacement.
