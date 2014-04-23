UPDATE: Drug take back event this weekend

Kmart on Walnut Ave., Dalton

Kroger on Glennwood Ave., Dalton

Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office, Ringgold

Chattanooga Police Department 3204 Amnicola Hwy

Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Dept. 6233 Dayton Blvd, West Sector

Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Dept. 395 Hickory Valley Road, East Sector



Federal authorities are urging people to drop off their expired, unused and unwanted pills to help combat prescription drug abuse.Theis partnering with law enforcement around the country for its 8th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here are a few of the drop off places:In North GeorgiaIn Hamilton County: