UPDATE: Drug take back event this weekend

Federal authorities are urging people to drop off their expired, unused and unwanted pills to help combat prescription drug abuse.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with law enforcement around the country for its 8th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here are a few of the drop off places:

In North Georgia
  • Kmart on Walnut Ave., Dalton
  • Kroger  on Glennwood Ave., Dalton
  • Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office, Ringgold
In Hamilton County:
  • Chattanooga Police Department 3204 Amnicola Hwy
  • Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Dept. 6233 Dayton Blvd, West Sector
  • Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Dept. 395 Hickory Valley Road, East Sector


