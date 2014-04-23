Ganns Middle Valley Elementary educators motivate students in ti - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ganns Middle Valley Elementary educators motivate students in time for TCAP

The teachers from Ganns Middle Valley Elementary are at it again.
They took songs from the Disney movie "Frozen" and fit them into the lives of their students, just in time for TCAPS.
This is not the first year the school has tried an unconventional way to get students involved.
At last check this video has almost 200 views on Youtube.
TCAPS starts next week.
