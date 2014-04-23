UPDATE : Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl out of Mississippi Posted: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 10:06 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2014 9:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: SYLVESTER, GA (AP) - A 2-year-old girl whose younger sister was found dead in Mississippi has been found unharmed in Georgia.



Police in the south Georgia town of Sylvester told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Maliah Harris and her parents -- who were being sought by law officers across the South -- were located late Wednesday.



Sylvester police tell Georgia station WALB-TV that a Sylvester officer pulled the vehicle over on U.S. Highway 82 in Sylvester.



Mississippi authorities said 2-year-old Maliah Harris disappeared with her parents after her 7-month-old sister, Alyssa, was found dead. County Coroner Greg Merchant says there were no visible signs of injury. An autopsy was being conducted.



The Mississippi Highway Patrol had issued an Amber Alert for the 2-year-old and her parents.



Sylvester police say the parents were being questioned by police early Thursday.



JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A 7-month-old Mississippi infant is dead and authorities continue to search for her sibling.



Lowndes County Chief Deputy Marc Miley says 2-year-old Maliah Harris disappeared with her parents after her 7-month-old sister, Alyssa, was found dead.



County Coroner Greg Merchant says there were no visible signs of injury. An autopsy is being conducted



The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the child and her parents - identified 34-year-old Donald Boyd Harris and 31-year-old Allison Studdard.



Patrol spokesman Warren Strain says they were last seen in a black or brown 2002 Pontiac Aztec with Georgia license plate PGR7927.



Miley says the siblings' grandfather discovered Alyssa's body about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Miley says the grandfather called 911 and the parents left with the 2-year-old girl.



