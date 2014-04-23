Crime Stoppers: Man Sought for Hwy 58 Bank Robbery

You will likely recognize our Crime Stoppers suspect this week. He has been all over the TV the last two weeks after he robbed the First Volunteer Bank on Highway 58 the morning of April 9th. We are hoping a little more information, some reward cash, and the promise of anonymity, will buy us his identity.

Chattanooga Police Sgt. Daniel Jones explains how the crime went down. "When he went to the teller," he said, "he handed her a note and the only thing on the note was, 'give me.' And then, he kinda mumbles there for a second, almost like he was really nervous, then he says, 'give me hundreds and twenties.'"

The teller complied with the shaky request and pulled a few bills from her drawer. He grabbed a handful and made his escape. "He actually left outside the building, ran to the back of the building, jumped a fence and ran down a road," said Sgt. Jones.

Two pictures of the bad guy have been circulated. He appears to be a white man with a mustache. "He's a short in stature man, about medium build," Jones added. "And when I say short in stature, we're only looking at a 5'6", 5'8" guy."

This week, for this case, you do not necessarily need to be in, or have special knowledge of, the criminal under-world to help out. You never know what bit of information is going to turn the investigation around for police and score free money in the way of Crime Stoppers reward cash for you.

Think back to Wednesday, April 9th, between 10:00 and 10:30AM. "Oakwood Drive is a pretty busy road," said Sgt. Jones. "Somebody may have seen this guy running down the road and get into a car. Who knows? If you saw that and you recognize this guy and can remember, 'okay, he got into this type of vehicle,' call us and let us know."

Up to a thousand dollars is waiting for the right tipster with that right piece of the puzzle.

Call Crime Stoppers: 423-698-3333

An officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will never ask your identity. No one, not us, the police, nor the bank robber, will ever know you turned him in.