Chattanooga joins communities across the nation in race to become more energy efficient Posted: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 6:15 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 6:15 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The scenic city is racing to become more energy efficient.

Green Spaces will lead the Chattanooga Team as they compete for a Georgetown University energy prize of 5 million dollars.

During the application phase, Chattanooga will work on an energy savings plan over the next year.

Once Chattanooga's plan has been submitted, it will be evaluated and considered for potential advancement to the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.







