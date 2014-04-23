Chattanooga joins communities across the nation in race to becom - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga joins communities across the nation in race to become more energy efficient

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - The scenic city is racing to become more energy efficient.
Green Spaces will lead the Chattanooga Team as they compete for a Georgetown University energy prize of 5 million dollars.
During the application phase,  Chattanooga will work on an energy savings plan over the next year.
Once Chattanooga's plan has been submitted, it will be evaluated and considered for potential advancement to the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
      


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.