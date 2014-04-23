Tennessee hoops loses guards from recruiting class Posted: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 4:33 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 5:11 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Sports - Tennessee Vols

KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee has granted guards Larry Austin Jr. and Jordan Cornish releases from their letters of intent, cutting the Volunteers' incoming freshman class in half.



Tennessee athletic department spokesman Tom Satkowiak said Wednesday both players requested releases that were granted by new coach Donnie Tyndall.



Their releases come one day after Tyndall's hiring. Austin and Cornish both signed with Tennessee in November, when Cuonzo Martin was still coaching the team. Martin announced April 15 he was leaving to take over California's program.



The 247Sports Composite, which measures rankings of all the major recruiting services, rates Austin as the nation's 129th prospect and Cornish as No. 181 in the 2014 class.



The other recruits to sign with Tennessee in November were 6-foot-8 forwards Phil Cofer and CJ Turman.



