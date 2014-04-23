TN man arrested attempting to sell stolen panties - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN man arrested attempting to sell stolen panties

Posted: Updated:

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) - A Tennessee man has been arrested after police say he tried to sell stolen panties at a Memphis bus station.

The Commercial Appeal reported (http://bit.ly/1gP0yyD) that 53-year-old tried to sell Victoria's Secret panties at the MATA station in downtown on Monday and put up a fight when officers tried to arrest him.

Police eventually subdued Milam, and officers found 59 pairs of panties on him. Most of the panties are valued at almost $800 and still had price stickers and security devices attached.

Milam wouldn't tell officers where he got the underwear.

Milam is charged with theft, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail. Jail records do not list an attorney for Milam.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.