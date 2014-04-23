TN man arrested attempting to sell stolen panties

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) - A Tennessee man has been arrested after police say he tried to sell stolen panties at a Memphis bus station.

The Commercial Appeal reported (http://bit.ly/1gP0yyD) that 53-year-old tried to sell Victoria's Secret panties at the MATA station in downtown on Monday and put up a fight when officers tried to arrest him.

Police eventually subdued Milam, and officers found 59 pairs of panties on him. Most of the panties are valued at almost $800 and still had price stickers and security devices attached.

Milam wouldn't tell officers where he got the underwear.

Milam is charged with theft, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail. Jail records do not list an attorney for Milam.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

