Hamilton Co. paramedic in need of bone marrow transplant Posted: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 9:19 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 5:44 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Will Frawley

The Hamilton County Emergency Services and Blood Assurance are hosting a bone marrow drive for a local emergency responder.



Will Frawley, 28, was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome and needs a bone marrow transplant.



Frawley has been an EMT since he was 16 and currently serves as a paramedic for the Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services.



On May 20, there will be a bone marrow drive at the Hamilton County 911 Center on Amnicola Highway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Donors must be between 18 and 44.



For more information contact Mike Garren at (423)421-7333 or Rhonda Moore at (423) 827-7167.

