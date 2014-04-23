Hamilton Co. paramedic in need of bone marrow transplant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton Co. paramedic in need of bone marrow transplant

Posted: Updated:
Will Frawley Will Frawley
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - The Hamilton County Emergency Services and Blood Assurance are hosting a bone marrow drive for a local emergency responder.

Will Frawley, 28, was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Frawley has been an EMT since he was 16 and currently serves as a paramedic for the Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services.

On May 20, there will be a bone marrow drive at the Hamilton County 911 Center on Amnicola Highway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donors must be between 18 and 44.

For more information contact Mike Garren at (423)421-7333 or Rhonda Moore at (423) 827-7167.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.