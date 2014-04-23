Massive cocaine network uncovered between Atlanta and Knoxville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Massive cocaine network uncovered between Atlanta and Knoxville

By Jamie Satterfield, Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - An illegal immigrant confessed Tuesday he headed up a $4.5 million cocaine distribution network in East Tennessee.

Baltazar Camacho was set to stand trial Tuesday in U.S. District but opted instead to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He was one of 16 people indicted federally in 2012 in a two-year conspiracy Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Stone said involved “well over 150 kilograms of cocaine.” A probe led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI unearthed the pipeline of cocaine flowing from Atlanta to Knoxville.

Camacho, a Mexican national, was the leader of the group, according to court records.

