Sheriff: Man shot multiple times with multiple weapons in Pikeville Posted: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 7:53 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 12:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Law enforcement officers are investigating a homicide in Bledsoe County.



It happened on the 800 block of Humble Cemetery Road in Pikeville. According to our partner at the Times Free Press, a man was shot repeatedly.



Officials say he was dead at least 12 hours when officers arrived on the scene.



32-year-old Casey Lee Anderson is in custody. The Times Free Press reports Anderson admitted to shooting the man multiple times with multiple weapons.



The victim is being taken to the TBI Crime Lab in Nashville to determine his identity and the number of gunshot wounds to his body.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they are investigating the homicide at the sheriff's and district attorney's request.



Anderson is being charged with criminal homicide. He remains in the Bledsoe County Jail without bond.



