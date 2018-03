VW urged to focus on making, selling cars after UAW appeal dropped

After two years of union organizing at Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant, a hard-fought worker vote and a bruising appeal cut short on Monday, the automaker was urged to refocus on assembling and selling cars."If you look at VW sales, they're lackluster at the moment," saidchief analyst Jesse Toprak. "There has been more talk about organized labor than making cars people want to buy."Sales at VW are lagging. Through March, Volkswagen of America reported the company sold 10,855 fewer vehicles than the same period a year ago, down 11.1%.The Chattanooga-made Passat's sales are off 6.3%, even with increased advertising for its clean-diesel version.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press