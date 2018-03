Georgia man to be tried again on child sex abuse charges

A man accused of soliciting children for sex four years ago in Catoosa County, Ga., whose case was overturned, will go back to court to face those same charges.In an opinion released Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Dennis Cosmo can be tried a second time for violating the state's law about searching the Internet for sex with a minor. The FBI's Northwest Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Cosmo in 2010, and a Catoosa County jury convicted him in 2012.But last year, the Georgia Court of Appeals overturned the case, arguing that Cosmo should not have been charged because he interacted with an undercover agent pretending to be a mother, not a child. In that case, Cosmo also was convicted of other crimes. The Court of Appeals ruled in March 2013 that Cosmo should get a new trial on those remaining charges because the trial judge never explained to the jury what "entrapment" means.On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed that Cosmo should get a new trial. But the court ruled that the solicitation charge should be part of that trial, not dismissed from the case.Read more from our news partners at the Times Free Press.