Clear skies and a little cooler today

Good Wednesday. Get ready to be spoiled with sunshine!
High pressure building in behind the front that brought the clouds and showers yesterday is bringing sunshine and awesome weather today. Highs this afternoon will reach 74 degrees.
Thursday, we will have more sunshine, but it will warm up a little. The high will reach 77. A front will begin approaching from the west, and that will provide light southerly winds that will bring in the warmer air.
Thursday evening we will have clouds building ahead of the front. Overnight, as the front moves through, we will see a line of showers and thunderstorms that will quickly move through, but by the time you head off to work, I think it will already be over with. The rest of Friday looks good with sunshine and a high near 80.
The weekend is also shaping up to be a nice one. Both Saturday and Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. We will, however, have rain to start off next week.
David Karnes
WEDNESDAY:
8am... Sunny, 49
Noon... Sunny, 62
5pm... Sunny, 74