Chattanooga City Council approves the Wilcox Tunnel project

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Tuesday night Chattanooga City Council members approved the Wilcox Tunnel project.

The city will apply for and use a grant for the tunnel.  The grant is worth 27 million dollars.

The city will nearly match it, adding 25 million dollars of funding.
 
The money will go to replacing the crumbling Wilcox Tunnel.  

No word on an estimated date of completion.
