Community mourns loss after ATV accident

There are heavy hearts in our area where 3 family members, including two small children, were killed in an ATV accident.



Tuesday night community members gathered at Eastwood Church to pray for the family.



Pastor Bill Spencer tells Channel 3 they opened the doors to the church after an outpouring of calls from the community needing a place to grieve the loss of Renee Monroe.



"Renee touched many people throughout this city, especially in our congregation,” said Pastor Spencer.



"We have a community that really understands about loving each other and we do that well," said Randy Frasier.



Dozens mourned the loss of Renee Monroe, a person everyone says was a true example of a woman of God.



"Renee was a woman of faith, she lived her faith, she experienced her faith so she knew when she passed that she would be with Christ and the family knew that too," said Spencer.



Friends tell Channel 3 that same faith will help mend their broken hearts.



"He does have the faith in Christ when Jesus says you know what? No matter what happens, it's ok," said Frasier.



While there are still many unanswered questions to the accident, Randy Frasier says there is one who knows.



"God knows, but they're with Him and they're in a whole lot better place than we are right now," said Frasier.



Frasier says no matter what happens, he knows who is in control.



"What is God up to? I don't know, but we're still trusting," he said.



The funeral for Renee Monroe will be held on Thursday.



Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



