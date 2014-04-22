UPDATE: Man charged in Dalton standoff

UPDATE: The Dalton Police Department has charged 45 year-old Brent Price Pickard of Chattanooga with simple assault.



The charge is from last week’s incident at the Eligère Carpet and Rugs facility on Hamilton Street that led to a four-hour standoff with police as Pickard barricaded himself inside of his office.



Investigators determined that before the standoff on Tuesday, April 22nd, Pickard had an argument with a woman outside of the building. During the argument, police say he used a rifle to intimidate her, putting it on the back of his truck but apparently not aiming it at her.

PREVIOUS STORY: An hours long standoff in Dalton has ended peacefully.



Forty-five-year-old Brent Pickard of Ooltewah, Tennessee surrendered to Dalton police after negotiations. He was taken to Hamilton Medical Center to be evaluated for his own safety.



Shortly after 5:30 pm Tuesday, Pickard reportedly had an argument with his wife in the parking lot of the Elgiere building on South Hamilton Street where they both work. Dalton investigators say Pickard, was intoxicated, and became agitated, then went into the building. Dalton investigators say his wife reported that he had a gun. Dalton police were dispatched and formed a perimeter around the building. It was determined that all the employees inside the business were outside and accounted for. There was never a hostage situation inside the building.



Dalton police made contact with Pickard by phone and he refused to come out. After meeting with his attorney and Dalton detectives inside the building he agreed to leave and be taken to the Hamilton Medical Center around 9:30 pm.



Pickard was armed with at least one firearm. At this time, no charges have been filed.



This incident is still being investigated and charges may be filed at a later date.