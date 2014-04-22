Apple goes "green" in time for Earth Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Apple goes "green" in time for Earth Day

Apple goes green just in time for Earth Day.
Apple will now recycle any Apple product, free of charge.  Executives also announced a push to power all stores, offices, and data centers with solar and wind energy.  And send "less" electronic junk to landfills.

Apple now has a section on its website devoted to the environment.
