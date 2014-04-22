Friends remember grandmother, grandkids killed in ATV crash Posted: Tuesday, April 22, 2014 5:38 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2014 5:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A bright, genuine smile is how Debbie Johnson remembers her great friend, Renee Monroe.



"Renee was stunningly beautiful, inside and out," said Johnson. "She always had the joy of the Lord on her face."



Johnson knew the Monroe family for 20 years.



"They were the most giving family that I've ever been around," she said. "Just a true example of what it's like to be a Christian family."



Renee, 60, was killed on Monday, along with her grandchildren, Reagan, 3, and Jaxson, 1, when they drowned in an ATV accident in the backyard pond. The children were in town visiting with their parents from New York.



Renee was married to Charlie Monroe for more than 40 years. The family owns Card-Monroe Corporation, a carpet tufting company in Hixson. The flag outside the business was flying at half staff on Tuesday.



Neighbors said the Monroes built their dream on "Our Maker's Acres."



"Charlie actually got to buy back part of the original farm place his dad and uncles had," said neighbor, Dave Clemons.



Clemons helped the Monroes after tornadoes tore through several years ago. Now he questions why this tragedy had to hit across the street.



"What makes things like this right? Why do they happen" he asked. "I don't know; it makes you question."



For Johnson, it is her faith that helps right now. A strong faith her friend taught her over the past 20 years. And faith she knows the family is hanging onto now.



"There are things that God protects us from knowing," she said. "And God just wants us to trust in Him that he knows better."



A prayer service will be held at Eastwood Church in Ooltewah Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Renee Monroe's memorial service will be on Thursday afternoon.