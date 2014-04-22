UPDATE: Decatur widow upset over late husband's cemetery care Posted: Tuesday, April 22, 2014 5:00 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 11:32 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: We have an update to Tuesday's 3 On Your Side report.

Reba McAlister's husband Lewis died last December from heart failure.

He was buried at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Decatur, just miles from McAlister's home.

But since her husband's death, McAlister has a hard time visiting his grave, because there was no marker or name plate of any kind.

McAlister reached out to Channel 3 for help.

Today we're happy to report the mausoleum has been fixed. A plaque now marks Lewis' grave.

McAlister says she is thrilled other people will now know the name of the man who rests there.

Every week Reba McAlister drives to a small, rural cemetery in Decatur to visit her late husband, Lewis Taylor McAlister, the man she says was the love of her life.



"He was and I was the love of his life," McAlister says.



The two met on a blind date the rest, you can say, is history. "We had been married almost 23 years when he passed away," explains McAlister.



Lewis, a World War II veteran suffered from a number of health issues. "I took care of him for six and a half years, totally," McAlister says.



He passed away from heart failure on December, 14 2013 but his death didn't come as a surprise. The couple bought and completely paid for a companion mausoleum at Mountain View Memorial Gardens years before.



However, visiting his grave is hard for McAlister. "I sit up here a lot of times and just cry about it," she says.



There's no no name plate, no plaque of any kind, just a small vase of flowers McAlister put in the ground, against cemetery regulations, to honor her lost veteran. On the side of the mausoleum, a large crack.



"As long as he's been here I would've thought it would be fixed right by now," McAlister says.

McAlister says she's spoken with management but hasn't gotten anywhere. "I asked for a time frame, they have no idea," she explains.



Channel 3 spoke to the management office by phone. During our call they promised to have the plaque mounted and the crack in the mortar fixed by Wednesday. The current property owner says the former property owner, who oversaw the property since the 70's, passed away in March. He admits there's been a "learning curve" with the change in processing but understands how a widow could be heartbroken over the current care.



McAlister will one day lay beside her late husband again, until then she wants everyone who visits to know the man laid to rest there.



"I feel like they've had enough time to do that. It really upsets me when I come up here and its not done," McAlister says.

