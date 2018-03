Bail denied for 15-year-old accused in Lookout Valley triple murder

A 15-year-old juvenile charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the April 9 shooting deaths of three people in Lookout Valley will remain in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.Bail was denied for the teen today. The juvenile is not being named here because he has yet to be charged as an adult.A review date has been set for May 20, at which time it is likely attorneys will set a hearing date to transfer the suspect to adult court.The suspect's mother was in the courtroom today.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press