Woman charged with trying to run down husband

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Fort Campbell woman is charged with trying to run down her husband after an Easter church service in what police describe as a dispute over the woman's driving skills.

The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle reported (http://leafne.ws/QCkyxX ) that 36-year-old Sarai A. Longhenry accelerated toward her husband Sunday afternoon as they left First Baptist Church of St. Bethlehem in Clarksville. Police say the husband jumped back into some trees when the car hit a curb in front of him.

Police say the couple had been arguing on the way to church about Longhenry's driving.

After the incident, Longhenry went home to Fort Campbell and later met officers at a nearby gas station. She is charged with aggravated assault.

Montgomery County Jail records do not list an attorney for Longhenry.

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

