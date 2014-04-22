Earth Day Freebies and bulbs that last 36 years! - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Earth Day Freebies and bulbs that last 36 years!

Our NBC News partners at WKYC are reporting that Happy Earth Day! Today whether or not going green is at the forefront of your mind, I can save you a lot of green with some great freebies and discounts. Below you'll find the list I compiled in honor of today and if you're looking for more deals, feel free to follow @MattGranite on Twitter.

We do not receive any financial compensation for flagging any deals, services or websites. The only purpose of this series is to save you money.

Top Deals:

$25 Off Polaroid LED Dimmable 65W Equivalent 5 PACK + Free Shipping
Was: $95.00
Now: $69.99
**Bulbs last 36 years with 3 hours of daily use or 15 years with 6 hours of daily use. 15 year warranty included.
***Allow 15 business days for this item to ship from California.

$50 Off Polaroid LED Dimmable Flood Light, Water Resistant 5 PACK + Free Shipping
Was: $150.00
Now: $99.99
**Bulbs last 36 years with 3 hours of daily use or 15 years with 6 hours of daily use. 15 year warranty included.
***Allow 15 business days for this item to ship from California.

Up to 95% Off Ebay Green Deals + Free Shipping
**Includes major discount on garden lights, electronics and anything solar powered.

Top Freebies:

Free Full Size Cleanser At Origins Stores Today
**Bring in any current skincare product (full or empty) and exchange it for a free full-size cleanser.

Free Admission To National Parks Across The U.S.
**Valid through April 27, 2014.

Free Disney Reusable Tote Bags At Disney Stores Today
**Visit any Disney store (yes I realize there might not be one near you at this exact second) and receive a free Disney tote when you bring in 5 plastic bags.

Free Maxim Magazine 1 Year Subscription + $2 Shipping
**Valid today only.

Free Blue Handmade Soap Sample
**Valid today only.

Free Earth Day Treasure Hunt At Pottery Barn Kids
**Available this entire week

Free Kindle eBooks From Amazon
Free Nook eBooks From Barnes & Noble
Free Recipes From Gosseberry Patch - Just Search and Print
Free eBooks On Google Play
