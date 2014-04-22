A light rail system from downtown to airport and Enterprise Sout - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A light rail system from downtown to airport and Enterprise South?

Denver's light rail serves downtown and the major sports venues in the city. AP photo Denver's light rail serves downtown and the major sports venues in the city. AP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Move over Choo Choo, Chattanooga could soon have a new railroad — and this one won't just be the stuff of legends and Big Band music.

Chattanooga leaders are hoping to bring passenger rail service back to the Scenic City, which immortalized its legacy as a rail hub with the 1941 song by Glenn Miller. Now more than 40 years after the last passenger train pulled out of the city, leaders are forming plans for a new light rail service to connect downtown to the airport and to job sites like Enterprise South.

The plan is still in its infancy, but City Transportation Director Blythe Bailey said the rail service could largely use existing rail lines, which run to the downtown Chattanooga Choo Choo site, to the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport and to Enterprise South. Lines are currently in place along Holtzclaw, which could help connect Bushtown, Avondale, Orchard Knob and other neighborhoods to both downtown and to job sites like the Volkwagen plant or Amazon plant.

