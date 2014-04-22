US Supreme Court heard arguments about Coke's pomegranate juice

Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Monday in a case that claims The Coca-Cola Co.'s advertising of a pomegranate-flavored juice is misleading.Pom Wonderful LLC, which makes a 100 percent pomegranate juice, claims the "Pomegranate Blueberry" juice made by Coca-Cola's Minute Maid subsidiary misleads consumers into thinking it's largely pomegranate, when it actually contains only 0.3 percent of pomegranate juice."What's misleading consumers here is they have no way on God's green earth of telling that the total amount of blueberry and pomegranate juice in this product can be dispensed with a single eyedropper. It amounts to a teaspoon in a half gallon," said Seth P. Waxman, an attorney representing Pom.Kathleen M. Sullivan, an attorney representing Coke, said, "we believe that under the FDCA [Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act] and the FDA regulations, Coke's label is as a matter of law not misleading."Atlanta Business Chronicle reported in November 2013 about a similar but unrelated federal lawsuit challenging Coke's advertising of its Simply Orange juice.