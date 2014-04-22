Lawsuit challenging Ga. gay marriage ban filed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lawsuit challenging Ga. gay marriage ban filed

Posted: Updated:
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A gay rights group has filed a federal lawsuit in Atlanta challenging the state of Georgia's constitutional ban on same-sex marriages.

Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of seven people and seeks class action status. They are suing the state registrar, the clerk of Gwinnett County Probate Court and a Fulton County Probate Court judge.

Georgia voters in 2004 overwhelmingly approved a constitutional ban on gay marriage. The ban was challenged in courts by gay rights groups who targeted the wording of the ballot question, but the state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in 2006 that the vote was valid.

The state constitution prohibits same-sex marriage and says such marriages performed in other states aren't legally recognized in Georgia.

Gay marriage is legal in 17 states.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.