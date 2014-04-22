Channel 3 honored with Edward R. Murrow Award

Complete list of 2014 Edward R. Murrow winners

For the fourth year in a row, the most prestigious award in electronic journalism is coming to Chattanooga.The Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Tuesday that WRCB-TV earned the Edward R. Murrow Award for the region that includes Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and West Virginia. It is the only local media outlet to be honored.The station won in the Best Website category for its work onand the station's related social media platforms."We know more people are consuming news from alternate platforms than ever before and we have a commitment to serve them in those new spaces," said WRCB News Director Derrall Stalvey."As viewer habits change we also evolve. Our newsroom buys into that strategy and visitors to this website are the real winners when that happens.""RTDNA is proud to be able to honor the best of local broadcast and digital journalism with these prestigious awards while honoring the legacy of Edward R. Murrow," said RTDNA Chairman Chris Carl. "I would like to personally congratulate all the regional winners and wish them luck as they move on to the national competition.""The Murrow Awards honor journalism at its finest," added Mike Cavender, Executive Director of RTDNA. "Local newsrooms serve their communities 365 days a year, and we're proud to recognize the great work they do."RTDNA reports more than 4,000 entries during the 2014 awards season, surpassing 2013 by more than 500 entries and setting an all-time record for entries in what proved to be one of the most competitive Edward R. Murrow Awards seasons in RTDNA history.WRCB-TV earned the Hard News and the Documentary categories in 2013, Overall Excellence Award in 2012, and the Hard News Award in 2011.