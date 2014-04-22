UPDATE: I-75 NB re-opened after accident



A TDOT truck, driven by 57-year-old Ronald Underwood pulled out onto I-75 northbound in front of a motorcycle.



The rider, 57-year-old Elvis Daugherty of Shelbyville, TN could not keep from hitting the TDOT truck and crashed into it. He, along with his passenger, 59-year-old Barbara Harmon, also of Shelbyville, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Both were wearing helmets.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.





The junction at Interstate 75 northbound and I-24 westbound has been partially re-opened after an earlier accident. Currently, traffic is limited to one lane flowing into Interstate 75 towards Knoxville.



The very slow-moving traffic appears to be backed up for several miles as the congestion slowly eases

.

