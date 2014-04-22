UPDATE: I-75 NB re-opened after accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-75 NB re-opened after accident

Posted: Updated:
Traffic on I-75 northbound remains at a near standstill as the accident is cleared. Photo by Tim McCurry/WRCBtv.com Traffic on I-75 northbound remains at a near standstill as the accident is cleared. Photo by Tim McCurry/WRCBtv.com
TDOT cameras show the inital wreckage on I-75 north. TDOT cameras show the inital wreckage on I-75 north.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - UPDATE:  We have some new details in an accident that happened Tuesday morning around 11:30. 

A TDOT truck, driven by 57-year-old Ronald Underwood pulled out onto I-75 northbound in front of a motorcycle. 

The rider, 57-year-old Elvis Daugherty of Shelbyville, TN could not keep from hitting the TDOT truck and crashed into it.  He, along with his passenger, 59-year-old Barbara Harmon, also of Shelbyville, were taken to the hospital in serious condition. 
Both were wearing helmets.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: The junction at Interstate 75 northbound and I-24 westbound has been partially re-opened after an earlier accident. Currently, traffic is limited to one lane flowing into Interstate 75 towards Knoxville.

The very slow-moving traffic appears to be backed up for several miles as the congestion slowly eases.


An accident on I-75 northbound at the I-24 split has stopped northbound traffic Tuesday morning.

The incident appears to have blocked all northbound lanes as emergency workers address those involved and work to clean up the accident.

Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and fire departments have been dispatched to the scene.

Get the WRCB traffic app for the latest roadway conditions.



Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.