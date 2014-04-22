Thirteen communities seek sustainability designation from TVA

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Thirteen communities in the Southeast are hoping to be designated as sustainable communities by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TVA designated 13 locations as Valley Sustainable Communities last year and says 13 more are about to begin the review process. TVA executive John Bradley says the idea is to help communities be prepared when companies look for a site for their business.

Bradley says corporate executives report sustainability is increasingly important in locating a site.

The communities beginning the process in 2014 are:

Blount County, TN

Crossville/Cumberland County, TN



Florence, AL



Glasgow, KY



Huntsville, AL



Logan County, KY



Maury County, TN



Memphis/Shelby County, TN



Morristown/Hamblen County, TN



Murfreesboro, TN



Scottsboro, AL



Starkville, MS

Tupelo, MS

TVA, the nation's largest public utility, serves about 9 million people in seven southeastern states.

