Chattanooga Airport to review Delta ontime landing stats

Delta Air Lines has agreed to share data on its performance levels at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport after Chattanooga fliers complained about cancelled and delayed flights in February, airport president and CEO Terry Hart said Monday.The data will shed light on the reliability and dependability of Delta connections, and should show how Delta service in Chattanooga compares to other mid-sized airports in the region, Hart said.Delta is Chattanooga's biggest air carrier with nine daily flights to Atlanta and two daily flights to Detroit.Hart asked for the data after complaints from people like Carlene Vital, who attended Monday's Chattanooga Airport Authority board meeting as a member of Chattanoogans for Reliable Service to reiterate the problems with Delta's service.