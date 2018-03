World of Beer moving into former Qdoba spot in downtown Chattanooga

Chattanooga now joins the likes of Albany, NY, Orlanda, FL, Stamford, CT and Wavwatosa, WI among others that are currently “Coming Soon Locations” for the national beer seller.“We’re super excited about it,” said Kevin Strech, general manager of the new Chattanooga store and former manager of Taco Mac.He said Chattanooga’s love of craft brews and live music impacted World of Beer’s decision to bring a store here. In beer circles, Strech said the Scenic City is even being referred to lately as “little Asheville,” the North Carolina city noted for the number of beer brewers that call it home.And although Strech has the local tie and was formerly managing a store just across the street from his new gig, he said World of Beer already had its sights on Chattanooga, company owners having previously checked it out themselves.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press