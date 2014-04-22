World of Beer moving into former Qdoba spot in downtown Chattano - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

World of Beer moving into former Qdoba spot in downtown Chattanooga

World of Beer is under construction at 412 Market St. The restaurant/bar will offer 140 tapped beers and have an occupancy of 283 patrons. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press World of Beer is under construction at 412 Market St. The restaurant/bar will offer 140 tapped beers and have an occupancy of 283 patrons. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Chattanooga now joins the likes of Albany, NY, Orlanda, FL, Stamford, CT and Wavwatosa, WI among others that are currently “Coming Soon Locations” for the national beer seller.

“We’re super excited about it,” said Kevin Strech, general manager of the new Chattanooga store and former manager of Taco Mac.

He said Chattanooga’s love of craft brews and live music impacted World of Beer’s decision to bring a store here. In beer circles, Strech said the Scenic City is even being referred to lately as “little Asheville,” the North Carolina city noted for the number of beer brewers that call it home.

And although Strech has the local tie and was formerly managing a store just across the street from his new gig, he said World of Beer already had its sights on Chattanooga, company owners having previously checked it out themselves.

