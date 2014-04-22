Rain showers today, clearing this evening - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rain showers today, clearing this evening

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Good Tuesday.  We will see scattered showers and a few non severe thunderstorms through the morning and at least into the early afternoon.  I expect about .25" to .50" at most.

As the front passes through, we will start to see skies clear out this evening into tonight.  Temps will drop into the mid to upper 40s tonight. 

Wednesday will be gorgeous with sunny skies and highs staying in the low 70s.  Thursday will be just as nice, though we will warm up a bit.  The high Thursday will reach about 78. 

Friday through the weekend we will have more scattered showers popping up on and off, with some heavy periods of rain Sunday into the first part of next week.

Download the WRCB weather app for the interactive radar.     David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Scattered Showers / Storms, 59

Noon... Scattered Showers/ Storms, 67

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 75
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.