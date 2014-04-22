Rain showers today, clearing this evening

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Good Tuesday. We will see scattered showers and a few non severe thunderstorms through the morning and at least into the early afternoon. I expect about .25" to .50" at most.
As the front passes through, we will start to see skies clear out this evening into tonight. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 40s tonight.
Wednesday will be gorgeous with sunny skies and highs staying in the low 70s. Thursday will be just as nice, though we will warm up a bit. The high Thursday will reach about 78.
Friday through the weekend we will have more scattered showers popping up on and off, with some heavy periods of rain Sunday into the first part of next week.
for the interactive radar. David Karnes
TUESDAY:
8am... Scattered Showers / Storms, 59
Noon... Scattered Showers/ Storms, 67
5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 75