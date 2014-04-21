Murray Co. deputy bitten during "selfie" with K-9 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murray Co. deputy bitten during "selfie" with K-9

File photo File photo
MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - A Murray County deputy is recovering after being attacked by a drug dog.

Murray County officials along with a drug K-9 unit were serving warrants Monday.  After warrants were served, a deputy wanted to have his picture taken with the K-9 unit.

According to a Murray County official, the deputy knelt down beside the dog and put his arm around him for a "selfie." That's when the dog turned and attacked the deputy.  Officials say the dog was probably feeling threatened and was protecting his handler as well as himself. 

In an email to Channel 3, the deputy explained what happened.

"I had my phone in my hand when the dog began rubbing its body against my legs and the legs of another deputy. The dog raised up and put his front feet on the other deputy's chest and then he did the same to me. While he had his feet on my chest and I was petting him with my left hand, I thought that would make a good photo. It was then that he bit me. There was no 'pre-planned selfie.'" 

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency out-patient surgery.  He is now home recovering.
