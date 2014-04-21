An estimated one in five couples in the U.S. has trouble getting pregnant the first year of trying and a new state fertility scorecard suggests finding help for the problem could be even more difficult.

A new report suggests living in certain states could provide better treatment and support than others if you've been diagnosed with infertilityRESOLVE, the national infertility association, graded each state based on three criteria: How many infertility specialists are available, the presence of support groups, and whether laws require coverage for treatments like IVF.Alaska, New Hampshire and Wyoming earned an "F". Those states had few, if any, accredited specialists and no insurance coverage requirements.Illinois, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts, where laws require coverage of infertility, earned an "A".Read more: http://on.today.com/1k0WZJu