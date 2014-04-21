UPDATE: Family, community grieve loss of two children and their grandmother



A day about family ended in tragedy Monday morning at "Our Maker's Acres", a 100-acre family farm in Catoosa County, after a grandmother and her two young grandchildren were killed in an ATV drowning accident.

: Funeral arrangements for Renee Monroe have been released. Services will be held Thursday, April 24th at 1:00 p.m. at Woodland Park Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. aton E. Brainerd Road.It happened in the 300 block of London Lane in Ringgold, near the Catoosa/Hamilton County line, around 11:30 a.m.Investigators said Renee Monroe, 60, was taking her granddaughter, Reagan Cohen, 3, and grandson, Jaxson Cohen, 1, on a ride in the closed cab ATV when they drove into a pond and became trapped inside.The 911 call came in shortly before noon, said Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. He said family members worried when the group never returned after 30-45 minutes, so they began searching the property for them. They found the ATV on its side, almost fully submerged in the pond behind the home."Family members went running, extricated them from the vehicle and got them out of the water," Sisk said.Family started CPR at the scene, and EMS tried resuscitating them in ambulances on the way to Erlanger East. Shortly after arriving to the hospital, all three were pronounced dead.Kay Provonsha lives down the road from the Monroe family."They love The Lord with all their heart," she said."Just a deeply, God-fearing religious family."Provonsha said she is "heartbroken" that tragedy struck at her neighbors' home, where there's a story behind the 100-acre property in the 300 block of London Lane."My understanding is they bought many acres right here, and they could choose their address, so they named it 316 from John 3:16," she said.It's a heartbreaking tragedy, said Provonsha, at a place that's usually full of so much love."It's just so sobering to know it can happen to anybody, and to happen to these wonderful people, it is just really sad."The accident is still under investigation, but Sisk said all signs point to a tragic accident.