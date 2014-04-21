Seasonal burning ban to begin May 1, 2014 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Seasonal burning ban to begin May 1, 2014

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Seasonal burning restrictions go into effect May 1st and run through September 30, 2014.  During this time no burning, commercial or residential, will be allowed in Hamilton County.

Burn permits should be obtained from the Air Pollution Control Bureau prior to April 30, 2014. 
To obtain a permit application, residents may:
  • ·        request one by phone at 423-643-5970
  • ·        download one at www.apcb.org
  • ·        pick one up at the Bureau at 6125 Preservation Drive, Ste. 140, Chattanooga, TN 37416.
There is a processing fee to help cover the expenses of the program.
  • Within the city limits $50 and a required inspection.
  • Outside the city limits $5 and no inspection.
Recreational fires are allowed during the restriction period.  A recreational fire is a cooking or campfire, using charcoal or clean, untreated firewood.  These can occur in designated areas or on private property for cooking, pleasure, or ceremonial purposes.

Burning leaves, brush, and other vegetation creates smoke resulting in a number of hazardous air pollutants.  In addition to increasing pollution levels, exposure to these pollutants can result in health effects ranging from allergies to cancer.  Burning restrictions are proven methods of controlling air quality.  Residents and companies are encouraged to use alternative methods to burning, like chipping, composting and recycling. 



