Seasonal burning ban to begin May 1, 2014

Seasonal burning restrictions go into effect May 1st and run through September 30, 2014. During this time no burning, commercial or residential, will be allowed in Hamilton County.



Burn permits should be obtained from the Air Pollution Control Bureau prior to April 30, 2014.

To obtain a permit application, residents may:



· request one by phone at 423-643-5970

· www.apcb.org download one at

· pick one up at the Bureau at 6125 Preservation Drive, Ste. 140, Chattanooga, TN 37416 .

There is a processing fee to help cover the expenses of the program.



Within the city limits $50 and a required inspection.

Outside the city limits $5 and no inspection.