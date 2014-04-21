Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke delivers first State of the City address Posted: Monday, April 21, 2014 8:48 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 21, 2014 8:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke is giving his first State of the City address.



Berke touched on the community's top priorities such as safer streets, a growing local economy and stronger neighborhoods. He's also addressed where the city is now with the Violence Reduction Initiative and discussed how the city can move forward.



A copy of his speech is attached.



