Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke delivers first State of the City address

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke is giving his first State of the City address.

Berke touched on the community's top priorities such as safer streets, a growing local economy and stronger neighborhoods.  He's also addressed where the city is now with the Violence Reduction Initiative and discussed how the city can move forward.

