A little shy to admit it, Alexis would love a forever family

Fifteen-year-old Alexis needs the love and nurturing of a forever family.She likes to stay active, getting out and about helps keep her spirits up. Those who know her best say she's friendly and outgoing and is trying harder in school. She has faced a lot of challenges in her life and is working hard to overcome those issues.Alexis will do best in a loving home that can provide structure and consistency. A forever family is very important to her, even though she wasn't comfortable revealing that desire on camera.To find out more about Alexis calluse reference number 010632.