A little shy to admit it, Alexis would love a forever family - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A little shy to admit it, Alexis would love a forever family

Posted: Updated:
Fifteen-year-old Alexis needs the love and nurturing of a forever family.
She likes to stay active, getting out and about helps keep her spirits up.  Those who know her best say she's friendly and outgoing and is trying harder in school.  She has faced a lot of challenges in her life and is working hard to overcome those issues.  

Alexis will do best in a loving home that can provide structure and consistency.   A forever family is very important to her, even though she wasn't comfortable  revealing that desire on camera.  

To find out more about Alexis call Department of Children's Services/Nashville use reference number 010632.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.