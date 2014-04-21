Local runners cross the Boston marathon finish line - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local runners cross the Boston marathon finish line

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) - It’s been an emotional and rewarding week for 26 local runners that started their journey on foot in Cleveland, running 50 miles each to Boston. 

The “Run Now Relay” team traveled 1,075 miles through seven states in eight days. They also raised $64,000 that will be given to two charities to help last year's Boston bombing victims.

Four men from Cleveland crossed the finish line in Boston Monday afternoon to show the whole world they are Tennessee tough.

For the list of the runners times and the “Run Now Relay” team, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.