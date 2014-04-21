UPDATE: Missing man "fine" and safe, according to wife Posted: Monday, April 21, 2014 5:22 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2014 9:01 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: According to Walker's wife, Steven Larry Walker is "fine" and has contacted his mother, who was worried since she hadn't heard from her son in several days.

"Something is dreadfully wrong and we just want Steven, if he sees this to please call," says Ruby Cagle. It's a desperate plea from a mother on the edge of hope.



Cagle says she's hit walls in the search for her son, Steven Larry Walker, 39, who she hasn't seen or heard from in nearly a week. "The last time I spoke to my son was Tuesday, April 15," she says.



Later she heard Walker drove up to Cagle Mountain to go mudding in a rural and heavily wooded area near Cherry Branch Road. A family member later told her they received a text from Walker, "something about emergency, family member needs help," explains Cagle.



No one has seen or heard from him since.



"We have not seen Steven, we have not talked to Steven so if you hear anything please call us, that's all we've gotten," Cagle says.



On Saturday a rescue squad from Sequatchie County searched the area around Cherry Branch Road for hours. They didn't find anything. Cagle fears her son was involved in an accident.



"Rescue squad has been out searching for him, family member have been out searching for him," she says.



The father of two has two jobs and has never gone more than a few days without talking with family. His son Steven, 16, also wants to hear from him.



"Give us a call and say that you're alright, doesn't even have to say where he is, just that he's alright," Steven says.



Cagle says Walker currently has a long beard and wears a lot of camo, she's asking anyone who's seen him or know where he's at to contact authorities.



"More concerned everyday, I've gone as far as I can go, I need some closure, need to speak to my son," she says.

