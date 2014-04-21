GDOL to host job training recruitment in LaFayette Posted: Monday, April 21, 2014 4:44 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 21, 2014 4:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) will host a special recruitment for job seekers who qualify for OJT, a federal on-the-job training program to help get unemployed workers back into the labor force. The recruitment will be held Tuesday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LaFayette Career Center, 200 West Villanow St.



To qualify for OJT, candidates must have proof of being a dislocated worker or be considered low income. Proof of being dislocated would include receiving or having exhausted unemployment insurance (UI) benefits, or having a separation notice (DOL 800 form) from a previous employer for “lack of work.” Documentation for proof of low-income status could include receiving public assistance, such as food stamps.



The participants must also live or have worked in the northwest Georgia area, including Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, or Whitfield counties.



Those attending the recruitment should bring a valid driver’s license and U.S. Social Security card to the recruitment.



