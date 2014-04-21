Local woman raises money for K9 vests - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local woman raises money for K9 vests

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Robin Scott of “inVestinK-9” is a private citizen gathering donations to get bullet proof vests for the K9’s who work with their partners at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. 

This is a mission for her to provide vests that could save the life of a K9 so that a law enforcement officer will not lose their partner in the line of duty,” said Scott.

The K9 vests will cost about $1000 and weigh about 5 pounds and are made out of kevlar material.

The vest will provide the K9's with protection from bullets, knives and they are crash resistant.

The vests will also provide two thermal packs to keep the K9's from overheating.

Scott will purchase the vests from  from Bullet Proof Me.
