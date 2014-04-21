UPDATE: Powdered alcohol gets thumbs up from US regulators - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Powdered alcohol gets thumbs up from US regulators

UPDATE: (AP) - Don't expect powdered alcohol to hit store shelves anytime soon.
 
A product called "Palcohol" gained widespread media attention in recent days after it was reported that the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau approved the powdered alcohol, including vodka and rum varieties. But a representative for the federal agency says in an email to The Associated Press that the approvals were issued in error.
 
Follow up questions emailed to the agency were not immediately answered.
 
Palcohol's parent company Lipsmark says the problem seems to involve a discrepancy in the fill level of the powder in each bag, and it will resubmit the labels for approval.
 
On its website, Palcohol says it plans to offer six varieties of powdered alcohol, including vodka, rum and four cocktails - Cosmopolitan, Mojito, Powderita and Lemon Drop.
PREVIOUS STORY: The U.S. Treasury's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has just approved powdered alcohol.

A Bevlaw blogger first spotted the application, which approves seven different varieties of powdered alcohol. The blogger writes, "I am not astonished that this is a real product — but I am absolutely astonished that this is approved. ... The person that pushed this through must be very patient or lucky."

Powdered alcohol isn't a totally novel concept — in 2007, food technology students in the Netherlands came up with Booz2Go, a just-add-water powder which could turn any drink into an alcohol.

The alcohol powder that will be coming to the States includes vodka and rum powders, along with powdered cocktails like Lemon Drop, Cosmopolitan, Mojito and Margarita. They're all going to be marketed under the brand "Palcohol."

Read more on WBIR.com.
