Georgia releases 2 years of school scores

By KATHLEEN FOODYAssociated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - State education officials say Georgia's elementary and middle schools improved overall during the last two years. But high schools on average are struggling to boost their students' performance.

That's according to new data released on Monday. The state is releasing two years of scores for school districts, including an update to previously released 2012 numbers.

The original 2012 numbers were the result of a similar system, rating schools on a scale of 100.

But some educators argued the original 2012 measurements didn't give enough credit for improving student performance.

The updated system changed that.

State officials say the scores are tool for parents and will help school leaders make needed improvements. The results are available on the state Department of Education's website.

