Georgia releases 2 years of school scores - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia releases 2 years of school scores

Posted: Updated:
By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - State education officials say Georgia's elementary and middle schools improved overall during the last two years. But high schools on average are struggling to boost their students' performance.

That's according to new data released on Monday. The state is releasing two years of scores for school districts, including an update to previously released 2012 numbers.

The original 2012 numbers were the result of a similar system, rating schools on a scale of 100.

But some educators argued the original 2012 measurements didn't give enough credit for improving student performance.

The updated system changed that.

State officials say the scores are tool for parents and will help school leaders make needed improvements. The results are available on the state Department of Education's website.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.