Former GPS headmaster Randy Tucker killed in auto accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former GPS headmaster Randy Tucker killed in auto accident

Posted: Updated:
Randy Tucker Randy Tucker
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Randy Tucker, who retired just over a year ago as headmaster of Girls Preparatory School, was killed in an auto accident on I-75 about 10 a.m. Monday.  The accident happened near the Charleston exit (33).

Tucker, 70, had been serving as the interim head of school at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee for the past year.

Tucker had retired from GPS in 2013 after 26 years heading the local school, and had been an educator for the past 44 years.

The Jacksonville, Florida native was a Vietnam veteran, and a teacher and baseball coach before coming to GPS in 1987.

Here is the statement from school officials:

Girls Preparatory School learned today that our former long-term headmaster Stanley R. “Randy” Tucker, Jr., was killed in an automobile accident. He is survived by his wife Terri, son Trey, and daughter Taylor.

Over the course of a 26-year tenure at GPS that began in 1987 and ended in 2013, he was known as an innovator, a teacher’s teacher, and as a leader and advocate for girls’ education. “His lasting legacy at GPS goes far beyond the introduction of technology or the construction of buildings that doubled the campus,” said Interim Head of School Dr. Susan Groesbeck. “His legacy is the empowerment of young women to make a powerful impact on their world.”

Board Chair Nini Davenport, speaking on behalf of the school community, said, “Our heartfelt love and support go to his family as well as to the thousands of current students and alumnae whose lives he touched.”

Funeral services will be announced later.


READ MORE | GPS colleagues, students remember Randy Tucker
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.