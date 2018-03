Former GPS headmaster Randy Tucker killed in auto accident

Randy Tucker, who retired just over a year ago as headmaster of Girls Preparatory School, was killed in an auto accident on I-75 about 10 a.m. Monday. The accident happened near the Charleston exit (33).Tucker, 70, had been serving as the interim head of school at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee for the past year.Tucker had retired from GPS in 2013 after 26 years heading the local school, and had been an educator for the past 44 years.The Jacksonville, Florida native was a Vietnam veteran, and a teacher and baseball coach before coming to GPS in 1987.Here is the statement from school officials:Funeral services will be announced later.READ MORE | GPS colleagues, students remember Randy Tucker