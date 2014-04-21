Corker says UAW withdrawal opens door for Chattanooga VW plant e - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Corker says UAW withdrawal opens door for Chattanooga VW plant expansion

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Sen. Bob Corker. AP photo Sen. Bob Corker. AP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - U.S. Sen. Bob Corker said today that the United Auto Workers’ withdrawl of its appeal to February’s union vote at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant opens the way to re-engage with the company to attract a potential expansion.

“It’s a shame the UAW slowed the momentum on our expansion conversations with Volkswagen, but now it’s time for VW, our state and our community to re-engage and move forward with bringing additional jobs to Chattanooga,” said Corker in a statement.

VW workers voted by a 53 percent to 47 percent margin against unionizing the factory.

VW has said that Chattanooga is the front-runner to produce a new sport utility vehicle, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the factory and hundreds of million of dollar in investment.

