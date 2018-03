Corker says UAW withdrawal opens door for Chattanooga VW plant expansion

UAW withdraws NRLB appeal

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker said today that the United Auto Workers’ withdrawl of its appeal to February’s union vote at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant opens the way to re-engage with the company to attract a potential expansion.“It’s a shame the UAW slowed the momentum on our expansion conversations with Volkswagen, but now it’s time for VW, our state and our community to re-engage and move forward with bringing additional jobs to Chattanooga,” said Corker in a statement.VW workers voted by a 53 percent to 47 percent margin against unionizing the factory.VW has said that Chattanooga is the front-runner to produce a new sport utility vehicle, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the factory and hundreds of million of dollar in investment.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press