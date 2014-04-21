Myles Stout continues paying restitution to vicitm's family Posted: Monday, April 21, 2014 2:15 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 21, 2014 5:28 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A young man convicted two years ago in the shooting death of his friend was back in court Monday.



Myles Stout, 23, was convicted of reckless homicide and reckless endangerment in 2012. He pointed a gun at his Myles Compton's chest and pulled the trigger. Compton then died at his Mountain Shadows home. Stout said he thought the gun was unloaded.



He's since been serving his 12 years of probation but Monday he was back in court for something he wasn't doing.



Stout was arrested in March because Compton's family said he was behind in his restitution payments. The judge had ordered Stout to pay almost $22,000 in funeral expenses to Compton's family. But they said Stout had only paid a little more than $300.



Stout and his attorney told the court Monday he's back on track and making his payments monthly. It's a $150 check he's set to write every month for the next 12 or so years.



Stout will be back in court July 28 for a status hearing. His attorney is also asking the judge to waive Stout's probation supervision fees at the suggestion of his probation officer.



