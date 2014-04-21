UPDATE: UAW drops appeal; NLRB to certify Chattanooga VW plant results

UPDATE: UAW withdraws appeal of Volkswagen union vote

The United Auto Workers today withdrew its objections filed with the National Labor Relations Board regarding February’s vote at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, effectively ending the union’s appeal.An NLRB administrative law judge said in Chattanooga that the federal agency is issuing an order to officially certify the results of the election in which VW workers rejected the UAW organizing effort by a 712 to 626 margin.UAW President Bob King said the decision was made in the best interests of Volkswagen employees, the automaker, and economic development in Chattanooga.King said in a news release about an hour before a hearing was slated to begin on the appeal that the NLRB has a “historically dysfunctional and complex process” that potentially could drag on for months or even years. Additionally, the UAW cited refusals by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and U.S. Sen. Bob Corker “to participate in a transparent legal discovery process, which undermines public trust and confidence.”Read more from our partners at the