Walgreens health tour in Chattanooga will provide free health tests & services

Walgreens is bringing its Way to Well Health Tour to the Chattanooga area beginning Wednesday, May 7 and ending Saturday, May 10.



The free health tests, valued at over $100, measure 10 key indicators that include total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass index, body composition, skeletal muscle, resting metabolism, visceral fat, real body age and body weight.



The tests will be administered to adults age 18 years and older by certified wellness staff and can be completed in approximately 20 minutes.



All visitors will also receive a free AARP membership that can be transferred to a friend or family member.



Also information about the balance rewards program designed to reward healthy activities in order to help participants reach health goals after they've left the tour will be given out.



Walgreens Way to Well Health Tour is dedicated to providing accessible, affordable resources for prevention and early detection of chronic diseases – heart disease, cancer and diabetes. across the nation.





The Walgreens Way to Health Tour stop locations are listed below.



When & Where:

Wednesday, May 7

Walgreens

3605 Brainerd Rd

Chattanooga, TN 37411



Thursday, May 8

Walgreens

1228 Battlefield Pkwy

Ft Oglethorpe, GA 30742



Friday, May 9

Walgreens

2289 Gunbarrel Rd

Chattanooga, TN 37421



Saturday, May 10

Walgreens

110 N Market St

Chattanooga, TN 37405

